Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $333.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $333.05 and a one year high of $407.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. Analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 53.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.89.

In other Everest Group news, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,330. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

