Exelon (EXC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Exelon to post earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $41.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

