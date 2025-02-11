FCG Investment Co Has $7.16 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FCG Investment Co raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.4% of FCG Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.