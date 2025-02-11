First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,044 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 157,216 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 87,316 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 41,342.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,901 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
First Solar Stock Performance
Shares of FSLR opened at $162.89 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.70 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FSLR
First Solar Company Profile
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Solar
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.