First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,044 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 157,216 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 87,316 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 41,342.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,901 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $162.89 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.70 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.29.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

