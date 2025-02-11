FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 48.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 3,815.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.9 %

FE stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

