Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,043 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,104 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 336,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after acquiring an additional 160,409 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,456,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,853,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 570,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

F opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

