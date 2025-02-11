Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,846 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in FOX by 1,622.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 53,456 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 771,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $35,521,075.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

