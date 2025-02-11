GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 19.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 142,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $27,807.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,131.95. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $48,997.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,814.50. The trade was a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Price Performance

GME stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.76 and a beta of -0.11.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.68 million. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

