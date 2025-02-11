Golden State Equity Partners Buys 36,024 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 558.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,024 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 5,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 261,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $186.47 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

