Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $12.25 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.8% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 41,676 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 663.4% in the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.7% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.52.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

