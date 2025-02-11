Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $8.50 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 896.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 744.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.9 %

NVDA stock opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.31 and a 200-day moving average of $129.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

