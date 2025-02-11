Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,205 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,210 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 34.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

