Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,480 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 582,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,049,000 after purchasing an additional 421,000 shares in the last quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC now owns 353,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 323,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after purchasing an additional 55,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, EVP Mark A. Frank sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $29,047.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,274.40. This trade represents a 28.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer K. Hopkins sold 5,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $392,591.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,420.28. This trade represents a 45.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of HTLF opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.08. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $70.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.04%.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.