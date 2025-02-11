Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at about $627,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 33,117 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 284.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 322,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 74,527 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,163,000 after buying an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HI. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

