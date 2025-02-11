Hoese & Co LLP Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hoese & Co LLP reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.