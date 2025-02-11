Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 84.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 19.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $399.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $346.13 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.91.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $471.50.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

