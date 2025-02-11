Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in Hubbell by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $399.94 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $346.13 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $433.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $471.50.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

