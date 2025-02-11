Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 221.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,222,000 after purchasing an additional 863,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,383,000 after buying an additional 187,411 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $47,698,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,886,000 after acquiring an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 323,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,614,000 after acquiring an additional 85,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.22.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $168.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $299.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

