Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Insperity alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Insperity by 26.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 21.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Insperity Trading Up 16.1 %

NYSE NSP opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.79 and a 12 month high of $110.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.81.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.