Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Position Raised by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Insulet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Insulet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $285.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.24. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $160.19 and a 52-week high of $289.46.

In other Insulet news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.13.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

