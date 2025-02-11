iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Holdings Reduced by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,165,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,958,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,042,000 after acquiring an additional 36,837 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,392.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,296,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,250,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $80.78 and a 12-month high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

