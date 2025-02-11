Jericho Financial LLP Invests $6.68 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jericho Financial LLP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 4.8% of Jericho Financial LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Meta Platforms by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $3,390,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $583.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.83.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $717.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $629.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.95. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $725.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.77, for a total transaction of $232,424.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,018,473.83. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 7,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.48, for a total transaction of $4,038,190.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,416,908.60. The trade was a 15.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 756,735 shares of company stock worth $475,285,232. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

