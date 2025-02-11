JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.0% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $270.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.08 and a 200-day moving average of $230.67. The company has a market capitalization of $762.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $172.62 and a 1 year high of $278.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

