KBC Group NV Acquires 2,197 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth approximately $5,238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after acquiring an additional 187,079 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 189.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 276,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 180,922 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 374.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 176,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 68.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 152,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $62,433.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,316.04. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $652.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.48. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

