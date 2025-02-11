KBC Group NV Buys 2,193 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 170.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 33,478.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 168,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $2,599,294.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,163.12. The trade was a 55.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn M. Sweeney sold 3,768 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $58,554.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,082 shares in the company, valued at $451,934.28. This trade represents a 11.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock worth $2,791,693 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $64.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

SITE Centers stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

