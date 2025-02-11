KBC Group NV Buys New Stake in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,602,000 after purchasing an additional 307,292 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the third quarter valued at $32,260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hut 8 by 21.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,902,000 after acquiring an additional 381,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 197,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hut 8 from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Hut 8 Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ HUT opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hut 8 Corp. has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $31.95.
About Hut 8
Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.
