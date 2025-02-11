KBC Group NV Grows Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,836,000 after buying an additional 1,269,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,043,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,971,000 after acquiring an additional 72,308 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $6,811,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 804.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 315,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 280,847 shares in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RKT opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.74 and a beta of 2.43. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

