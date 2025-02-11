KBC Group NV Has $67,000 Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 461.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

LEG opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

