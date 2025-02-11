KBC Group NV Increases Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 126.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $49.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $725.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.71.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

