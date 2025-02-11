Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,602,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 147,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

