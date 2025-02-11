L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 231.3% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6,787.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. The trade was a 21.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.17.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.67.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

