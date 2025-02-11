LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB) Receives $53.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on LandBridge from $38.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of LandBridge from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $39.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LandBridge

LandBridge Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LandBridge by 40.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,378,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 686,070 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LandBridge by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,067,000 after acquiring an additional 484,968 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in LandBridge by 617.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 363,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,928,000. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,262,000.

NYSE LB opened at $73.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. LandBridge has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $84.70.

About LandBridge

(Get Free Report

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

Featured Stories

