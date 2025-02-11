Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,948 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 43.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 40.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $3,191,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

