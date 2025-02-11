Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Leidos by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 6.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Noel B. Geer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,260. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 0.4 %

Leidos Announces Dividend

NYSE:LDOS opened at $142.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.78. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.67 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.