Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in Lumentum by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,691,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,177,000 after acquiring an additional 375,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Lumentum by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 407,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after buying an additional 136,659 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 378,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,992,000 after buying an additional 85,353 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Lumentum from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 8,172 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $715,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,688.80. This trade represents a 27.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 41,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $3,733,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,205,542.80. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,573,878 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.