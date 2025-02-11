Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Masco alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 6.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Masco by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Masco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.04.

Masco Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $63.81 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.