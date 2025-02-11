Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,176 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 432.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 16,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total transaction of $3,203,013.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,445.14. The trade was a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.25, for a total transaction of $968,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,272,663.75. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,864 over the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.00.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $511.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $522.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

