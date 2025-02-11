Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,534 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.2% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Leidos by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $142.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.74 and a 200-day moving average of $157.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $113.67 and a one year high of $202.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.47.

In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,260. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

