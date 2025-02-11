Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,552 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,757 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,960,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,244,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,897,000 after acquiring an additional 106,717 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 44,599 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,872,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

BOH opened at $73.84 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $82.70. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average is $69.85.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $150,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,708.84. The trade was a 17.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $33,661.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,703.60. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

