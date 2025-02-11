Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,939 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 4,272.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Rollins

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,794.32. This represents a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Barclays started coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

