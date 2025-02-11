Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 230.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG stock opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.17 and a 52 week high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55.

In other Evergy news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62.93. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

