Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Hologic by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 33,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average of $77.67. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.77.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

