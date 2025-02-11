Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HRL opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $36.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.45%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken bought 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $159,232.88. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,537. This trade represents a 223.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

