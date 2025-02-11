Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $66,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

NYSE BALL opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

