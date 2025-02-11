Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,506 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,432,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 406.6% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 17,654 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $4,716,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.67.

MOH stock opened at $286.20 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.69 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.27.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

