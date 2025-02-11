Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,893 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14,254.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 185,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after purchasing an additional 184,601 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,384.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 156,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,297,000 after acquiring an additional 149,815 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,689,000 after acquiring an additional 134,476 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 753,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,765,000 after acquiring an additional 93,213 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $15,149,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBHT opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.89 and its 200-day moving average is $174.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

In related news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,541.83. This trade represents a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total transaction of $26,494.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,904. The trade was a 17.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,545 shares of company stock worth $1,898,942 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

