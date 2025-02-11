Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 7,282 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 180,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 46.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOS opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $33.44.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

