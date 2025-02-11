Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PREF. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Ehrlich Financial Group raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PREF opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.