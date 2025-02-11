Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Jericho Financial LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of XAR stock opened at $175.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $130.76 and a 12 month high of $181.38.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

