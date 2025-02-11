Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,437 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,417,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,295,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 114,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after buying an additional 54,055 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIA opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average of $69.27. The firm has a market cap of $763.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Asia 50 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.5096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.